Bus Duct Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In electric power distribution, a bus duct (also called busway), is a sheet metal duct containing either copper or aluminium busbars for the purpose of conducting a substantial current of electricity. Bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bus Duct in global, including the following market information:

Global Bus Duct Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-bus-duct-2022-2028-576

Global Bus Duct Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Bus Duct companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bus Duct market was valued at 10420 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BMC (Air Splicing Bus Duct) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bus Duct include Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Eaton, LS Cable, Legrand, DBTS Ind, Godrej & Boyce and Furukawa Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bus Duct manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bus Duct Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Bus Duct Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BMC (Air Splicing Bus Duct)

CMC (Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct)

CFW (Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct)

Global Bus Duct Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Bus Duct Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Building

Commercial Building

Civil Building

Other Application

Global Bus Duct Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Bus Duct Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bus Duct revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bus Duct revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bus Duct sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Bus Duct sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

LS Cable

Legrand

DBTS Ind

Godrej & Boyce

Furukawa Electric

Powell

Honeywell

Dynamic Electrical

PPB

KYODO KY-TEC Corp.

Amppelec

Huapeng Group

WETOWN

Dasheng Microgrid

WOER

BYE

Guangle Electric

Baosheng

Hanhe Cable

SWCC SHOWA HOLDINGS

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-bus-duct-2022-2028-576

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bus Duct Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bus Duct Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bus Duct Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bus Duct Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bus Duct Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bus Duct Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bus Duct Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bus Duct Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bus Duct Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bus Duct Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bus Duct Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bus Duct Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bus Duct Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Duct Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bus Duct Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Duct Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bus Duct Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 BMC (Air Splicing Bus Duct)

4.1.3 CMC (Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Duct Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Duct Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Busway-Bus Duct Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Insights and Forecast to 2028