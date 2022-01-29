3D Models Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D Models Market
A 3D model is a mathematical representation of something three-dimensional. 3D models are used to portray real-world and conceptual visuals for art, 3D models are used by game developers, news agencies, architects, visual effects studios, advertisers and creative professionals around the world, 3D models for download, files in 3ds, max, c4d, maya, blend, obj, fbx with low poly, animated, rigged, game, and VR options.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Models in Global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Models Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Models market was valued at 1053.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2710.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3ds Max Models Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Models include TurboSquid, Sketchfab, CGTrader, Envato, 3DSkyHost, Free3D, Creative Market, 3DExport and Cubebrush, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Models companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Models Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Models Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 3ds Max Models
- Maya Models
- Cinema 4D Models
- Blender Models
- Obj Models
- FBX Models
- Others
Global 3D Models Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Models Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Film and Television
- Retail
- Game
- News Media
- Advertising
- Architecture
- Defense
- Others
Global 3D Models Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 3D Models Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Models revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Models revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TurboSquid
- Sketchfab
- CGTrader
- Envato
- 3DSkyHost
- Free3D
- Creative Market
- 3DExport
- Cubebrush
- Fippednormals
- Blender Market
- Unity Asset Store
- Unreal Marketplace (Epic Games)
- Hun3D
- 3DRT
- 3Delicious
- Highend3D
- CGAxis
- RoDev Market
- Crytek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Models Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Models Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Models Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Models Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Models Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Models Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Models Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Models Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Models Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Models Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Models Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Models Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Models Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global 3D Models Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 3ds Max Models
4.1.3 Maya Models
4.1.4 Cinema 4D Models
