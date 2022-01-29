Graphic Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphic Cards in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphic Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphic Cards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pieces)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-graphic-cards-2022-2028-201

Global top five Graphic Cards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphic Cards market was valued at 16760 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Built-in Independent Graphics Card Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphic Cards include ASUSTeK Computer, Micro-Star, GIGABYTE Technology, Colorful, GALAX, SAPPHIRE, EVGA, ZOTAC and Maxsun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphic Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphic Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Graphic Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Built-in Independent Graphics Card

External Graphics

Global Graphic Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Graphic Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desktop

Laptop

Others

Global Graphic Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Graphic Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphic Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphic Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphic Cards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pieces)

Key companies Graphic Cards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASUSTeK Computer

Micro-Star

GIGABYTE Technology

Colorful

GALAX

SAPPHIRE

EVGA

ZOTAC

Maxsun

PNY Technologies

Gainward

YESTON

ONDA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-graphic-cards-2022-2028-201

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphic Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphic Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphic Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphic Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphic Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphic Cards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphic Cards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphic Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphic Cards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphic Cards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphic Cards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphic Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphic Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphic Cards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphic Cards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphic Cards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphic Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Built-in Independent Graphics Card

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Graphic Cards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Graphic Cards Market Outlook 2022

Graphic Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Asia Pacific Graphic Cards Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast