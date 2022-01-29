Rosemary Extract Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosemary Extract Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosemary Extract Products market was valued at 232.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 306.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carnosic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosemary Extract Products include Naturex, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, DuPont, Kalsec, Kemin, FLAVEX, EVESA, Monteloeder and Ecom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rosemary Extract Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carnosic Acid

Rosemary Acid

Essential Oil

Others

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Daily Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosemary Extract Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosemary Extract Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Naturex

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

DuPont

Kalsec

Kemin

FLAVEX

EVESA

Monteloeder

Ecom

Synthite

GENEHAM Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Hainan Super Biotech

Honsea Sunshine Biotech

Hunan Zhengdi Biological Resources Devplopment

Naturalin Bio-Resources

Xi ‘an Rongde Bio-technology

