Special Equipment Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Equipment Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Special Equipment Manufacturing market was valued at 1577980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2174790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mining, Metallurgy, Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Special Equipment Manufacturing include Metso Outotec, Sandvik, ThyssenKrupp, Caterpillar, Lummus Corporation, KraussMaffei Group, Homag Group, GEA and SATAKE CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Special Equipment Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mining, Metallurgy, Construction

Chemical, Wood, Non-metal Processing

Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Feed

Printing, Pharmaceutical, Daily Chemicals

Textile, Garment and Leather Industries

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic and Electrical Machinery

Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry and Fishing

Medical Instruments and Equipment

Environmental Protection, Social and Public Security

Others (e.g., Intelligent Robots, etc.)

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Special Equipment Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Special Equipment Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metso Outotec

Sandvik

ThyssenKrupp

Caterpillar

Lummus Corporation

KraussMaffei Group

Homag Group

GEA

SATAKE CORPORATION

Buhler

Heidelberg

BOBST

Syntegon

Saurer

Rieter

Brother

GE

Siemens

Applied Material

CNH Industrial

Deere

AGCO Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Ecolab

Alfa Laval

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Special Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Special Equipment Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Special Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies

