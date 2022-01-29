Special Equipment Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Equipment Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Special Equipment Manufacturing market was valued at 1577980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2174790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mining, Metallurgy, Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Special Equipment Manufacturing include Metso Outotec, Sandvik, ThyssenKrupp, Caterpillar, Lummus Corporation, KraussMaffei Group, Homag Group, GEA and SATAKE CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Special Equipment Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mining, Metallurgy, Construction
- Chemical, Wood, Non-metal Processing
- Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Feed
- Printing, Pharmaceutical, Daily Chemicals
- Textile, Garment and Leather Industries
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic and Electrical Machinery
- Farming, Forestry, Animal Husbandry and Fishing
- Medical Instruments and Equipment
- Environmental Protection, Social and Public Security
- Others (e.g., Intelligent Robots, etc.)
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Special Equipment Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Special Equipment Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Metso Outotec
- Sandvik
- ThyssenKrupp
- Caterpillar
- Lummus Corporation
- KraussMaffei Group
- Homag Group
- GEA
- SATAKE CORPORATION
- Buhler
- Heidelberg
- BOBST
- Syntegon
- Saurer
- Rieter
- Brother
- GE
- Siemens
- Applied Material
- CNH Industrial
- Deere
- AGCO Corporation
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- GE Healthcare
- Ecolab
- Alfa Laval
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Special Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Special Equipment Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Special Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Special Equipment Manufacturing Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Special Equipment Manufacturing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028