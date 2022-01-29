Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Communications-based train control (CBTC) is a railway signaling system that makes use of the telecommunications between the train and track equipment for the traffic management and infrastructure control. By means of the CBTC systems, the exact position of a train is known more accurately than with the traditional signaling systems. This results in a more efficient and safe way to manage the railway traffic. Metros (and other railway systems) are able to improve headways while maintaining or even improving safety.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-communicationsbased-train-control-2022-2028-580

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market was valued at 1759.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2503.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basic CBTC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) include Alstom SA, CRSC, BJ-TCT, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, Thales Group, Nippon Signal and UniTTEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basic CBTC

I-CBTC

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

City Metro System

Passenger and Freight Rail System

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alstom SA

CRSC

BJ-TCT

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Thales Group

Nippon Signal

UniTTEC

Wabtec Corporation

Toshiba

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-communicationsbased-train-control-2022-2028-580

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Product Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026