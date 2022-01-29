Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Airports are constantly seeking new methods to improve their operational efficiencies and enhance passenger air travel. Airport information systems support the business goals of ensuring an efficient, passenger-friendly, and cost-effective airport operation.

They also interface and integrate most of the electronic information within the airport, thus ensuring the smooth flow of information for operations, management, and security. The airport operations control center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity with the aid of process automation and high efficiency in operations, revised deployment of personnel in core functions and progression capabilities, improved safety protocols, and more impactful organizational contribution through trend analysis and forecasting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Information Systems (AIS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market was valued at 2190.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3558.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Airport Information Systems (AIS) include Amadeus IT Group, IBM, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Indra Sistemas SA, Sita, HCL Infosystems, Siemens and TAV Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Airport Information Systems (AIS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Airport Operation Control Centers (AOCC)

Departure Control Systems (DCS)

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

National Airports

Regional Airports

Local Airports

Others

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airport Information Systems (AIS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airport Information Systems (AIS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amadeus IT Group

IBM

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

Indra Sistemas SA

Sita

HCL Infosystems

Siemens

TAV Technologies

AirportLabs

ISO Software Systeme

Inform GmbH

Intersystems Group

ADB SAFEGATE

RESA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airport Information Systems (AIS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Airport Information Systems (AIS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Companies

