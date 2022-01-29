Service Mesh Tools Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Service mesh tools software is used to add monitoring and security functionality to cloud-native applications. Service mesh tools software is operated on two levels, the control plane and the data plane. The control plane coordinates the behavior of network proxies, and the data plane monitors communication between services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Mesh Tools Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Service Mesh Tools Software market was valued at 222.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1078.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kubernetes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Service Mesh Tools Software include HashiCorp, Google, Buoyant (Linkerd), Aspen Mesh, F5, AWS App Mesh, Grey Matter, Kong Inc. and Tetrate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Service Mesh Tools Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Kubernetes
- Other Environments
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Service Mesh Tools Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Service Mesh Tools Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HashiCorp
- Buoyant (Linkerd)
- Aspen Mesh
- F5
- AWS App Mesh
- Grey Matter
- Kong Inc.
- Tetrate
- Traefik Labs
- Solo.io
- Red Hat (IBM)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Service Mesh Tools Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Service Mesh Tools Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Service Mesh Tools Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Service Mesh Tools Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Service Mesh Tools Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Service Mesh Tools Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Service Mesh Tools Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Mesh Tools Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Service Mesh Tools Software Companies
