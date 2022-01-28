Holter ECG Market is expected to reach US$ 1,017.57 million by 2028 – Exclusive Report [151 Pages] by The Insight Partners

An ECG Holter monitor is a wearable device that helps in tracking the proper functioning of the heart. The device is used to conduct a Holter test, especially on an individual who is susceptible to develop cardiovascular disease. The individual is asked to wear the device for around two to three days to tracked down the heart’s activity. The data obtained is then analyzed with the help of analysis software, which helps the doctors suggest an appropriate treatment to the patient.

According to our latest market research study on “Holter ECG Market Forecast to 2028 – is expected to reach US$ 1,017.57 million by 2028 from US$ 587.61 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Here we have listed the top Holter ECG Market companies – BPL Medical Technologies; FUKUDA DENSHI; General Electric; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Nihon Kohden Corporation; OSI Systems, Inc.; SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.; EB Neuro S.P.A; Hill Rom Holding Inc.; and Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Holter ECG market globally. This report on ‘Holter ECG market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global Holter ECG market is segmented into components, end-user, and geography. In terms of components, the market is segmented into wired Holter monitors, wireless Holter monitors, and Holter analysis systems and software. Based on end-user, the Holter ECG market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home settings, and others.

