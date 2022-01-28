Driver Assisting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2028

Global Driver Assisting System Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Driver Assisting System Market. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic systems that assist drivers in driving and parking functions. Through a safe human-machine interface, ADAS increase car and road safety. ADAS systems use automated technology, such as sensors and cameras, to detect nearby obstacles or driver errors, and respond accordingly. Global Driver Assisting System Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Continental AG

2. Denso Corp.

3. Robert Bosch GmbH

4. Valeo SA

5. Gentex Corporation

6. Autoliv Inc.

7. Delphi Automotive PLC

8. Elektrobit Corporation

9. Ficosa International SA

10. Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Driver Assisting System Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Dynamics:

ADAS basically provides drivers with important information about their surroundings as well as automating some tasks to increase safety which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the driver assisting system market. Moreover, rising number of accidents is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global driver assisting system market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as TPMS, LDWS, park assist systems. On the basis of application, market is segmented as commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle.

