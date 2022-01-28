In-flight Entertainment Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-flight entertainment – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global In-Flight Entertainment Market is expected to reach US$ 12,419.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the In-flight Entertainment market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

In-flight Entertainment Market Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of In-flight Entertainment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

150+ Pages Research Report

Includes List of table & figures

Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

Facts and Factors research methodology

Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the In-flight Entertainment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the

The List of Companies

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Safran Aerosystems

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation)

Astronics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo, LLC

In-flight Entertainment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

