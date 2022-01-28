Global LED Billboard Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LED Billboard market was valued at 3269.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LED Billboard is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as a video display. An LED panel is a small display, or a component of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards.The billboard, a mainstay of outdoor advertising has entered the realm of high-tech in the form of an LED billboard media format. When viewed, the electronic LED billboards appear similar to a print (or static) billboard except for one small detail: every six to eight seconds the sign face changes to display a brand new advertising message. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese LED Billboard industry is not only begin to transit to high-end LED Billboard products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. With the increasing in Output capacity, expected that the LED Billboard raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of LED Billboard.

By Market Verdors:

Daktronics

Unilumin

Absen

Liantronics

Barco

Watchfire

Leyard

Lighthouse

Sansitech

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

Optec Display

Szretop

Mary

QSTech

Teeho

By Types:

Single base color LED Billboard

Double base color LED Billboard

Full color LED Billboard

By Applications:

Indoor

Outdoor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LED Billboard Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Billboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single base color LED Billboard

1.4.3 Double base color LED Billboard

1.4.4 Full color LED Billboard

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Billboard Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Indoor

1.5.3 Outdoor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LED Billboard Market

1.8.1 Global LED Billboard Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Billboard Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Billboard Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LED Billboard Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Billboard Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LED Billboard Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LED Billboard Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LED Billboard Sales Volume

