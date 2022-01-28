Global Automation in Textile Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automation in Textile market was valued at 177.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Research analysis on the globalautomationmarket in textile industry identifies that the availability of favorable government policies will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Countries like India are key revenue generators for the global textile industry. Owing to favorable government policies, there are several investments and developments in this industrial sector, which will have a positive impact on the automation market. These policies are beneficial for the growth of the industry and drive the automation of processes, in turn, increasing the demand for field, control, and communication devices. India is already allowing 100% FDI in the textile industry under the automatic route.

Industries listed under the automatic route need no approval from the Reserve Bank of India or the Government of India for any investments. Such favorable policies will attract investments in this sector and create a demand for automation products and services in the textile industry.The automation market in the textile industry is fragmented and has the presence of numerous players who offer various products and services. The rapid developments in the textile industry have led to improvements in product offerings by vendors with superior quality solutions to customers. The vendors are also offering licensing options that allows end-users to reduce the cost of initial investments In terms of geographic regions, Asia will be the major revenue contributor to the automation market in the textile industry throughout the forecast period. The rise in demand from countries like China, India, and Bangladesh and the availability of favorable government policies, will drive the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the increase in investments in the textile industry will also fuel the market`s growth in the region.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Festo

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Beckhoff

Bosch Rexroth

Brainchild

Danfoss

General Electric

Honeywell International

Lenze

Parker Hannifin

Rotork

Yokogawa Electric

By Types:

Field Devices

Control Devices

Communication

By Applications:

Hardware and software

Services

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automation in Textile Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automation in Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Field Devices

1.4.3 Control Devices

1.4.4 Communication

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automation in Textile Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hardware and software

1.5.3 Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automation in Textile Market

1.8.1 Global Automation in Textile Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automation in Textile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automation in Textile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automation in Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automation in Textile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automation in Textile Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automation in Textile Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

