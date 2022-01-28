Global Conducting Polymers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Conducting Polymers market was valued at 4377.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Based on type, the global conducting polymers market has been segmented into electrically conducting and thermally conducting. The thermally conducting segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to increasing miniaturization of electronic components requiring advanced and compact conducting polymers for conduction of heat in confined space. Thermally conducting polymers find major use in LED fixtures, heat sinks, interface materials, radiator end caps, fuel pumps, heat exchangers, medical devices, and instrument housing.

By Market Verdors:

3M Company

AGFA-Gevaert NV

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Polyone Corporation

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Solvay SA

By Types:

Electrically Conducting

Thermally Conducting

By Applications:

ESD/EMI Shielding

Antistatic Packaging

Electrostatic Coating

Capacitor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Conducting Polymers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Conducting Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electrically Conducting

1.4.3 Thermally Conducting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Conducting Polymers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 ESD/EMI Shielding

1.5.3 Antistatic Packaging

1.5.4 Electrostatic Coating

1.5.5 Capacitor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Conducting Polymers Market

1.8.1 Global Conducting Polymers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Conducting Polymers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Conducting Polymers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Conducting Polymers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Conducting Polymers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Conducting Polymers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Conducting Polymers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

