Global Food Acidulants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Food Acidulants market was valued at 2110.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Food acidulants are food additives, used to preserve the flavor, maintain the taste as well as other olfactory properties. Food acidulants serve an essential role in the manufacturing of packaged and convenience food. Also, it helps in reducing spoilage from air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast which in-turn increases the product shelf-life. Commonly used food acidulants in the foods & beverages industry are acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, and malic acid.Changing consumers` preference towards convenience, packaged, and frozen foods have intensified the usage of food acidulants in the food & beverage industry. It is experiencing high demand due to its added nutritional attributes. Growing health concerns among the global population together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food preservatives are most likely to drive the growth of the food acidulants market. Also, value-added benefits associated with the use of food acidulants in the food products are also supporting the sale of food acidulants globally.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

Brenntag

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Univar

Tate & Lyle

Purac Biochem

Caremoli

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Bartek Ingredients

By Types:

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

By Applications:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Acidulants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Acidulants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acetic Acid

1.4.3 Citric Acid

1.4.4 Lactic Acid

1.4.5 Malic Acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Acidulants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Beverages

1.5.3 Bakery & Confectionery

1.5.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Food Acidulants Market

1.8.1 Global Food Acidulants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Acidulants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Food Acidulants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Food Acidulants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Acidulants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Food Acidulants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Food Acidulants Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

