Global Helicopter Simulators Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Helicopter Simulators market was valued at 348.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Helicopter simulator is kind of simulator which can allow aspiring pilots to train in the most severe conditions, something a regular trainer cannot provide.One of the key market drivers for this market is the increased need for safety and cost effectiveness in the aviation sector. Fluctuating fuel prices make hands-on training in helicopters very expensive. As a result, simulator-based training services are gaining popularity as they help aspiring pilots to learn more in an hour as compared to multiple hours of real flying. Since safety is always an important aspect of flying, regulatory bodies have made the use of simulators mandatory for novice pilots. This recent focus on cost effectiveness and safety will help in the growth of the simulators market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

CAE

FRASCA

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

L-3 Link Simulation and Training

Tru Simulation + Training

By Types:

Professional Training Simulators

Recreational Simulators

By Applications:

Commercial

Military

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Helicopter Simulators Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Helicopter Simulators Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Professional Training Simulators

1.4.3 Recreational Simulators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Helicopter Simulators Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Helicopter Simulators Market

1.8.1 Global Helicopter Simulators Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Helicopter Simulators Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Helicopter Simulators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Helicopter Simulators Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Helicopter Simulators Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Helicopter Simulators Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Helicopter Simulators Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

