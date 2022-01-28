Global Nitric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitric Acid market was valued at 106.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)`s capacity, production price and other items.Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives

. The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica. The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

By Types:

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid

By Applications:

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nitric Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dilute Nitric Acid

1.4.3 Concentrated Nitric Acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Explosives

1.5.4 Polyurethanes

1.5.5 Polyamides

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nitric Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitric Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitric Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nitric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nitric Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nitric Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Nitric Acid Sales Volume

