Global Drone Defense System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Drone Defense System market was valued at 1859.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 38.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Based on application, the drone mounting segment of the drone defense system market is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR after the ground station segment during the forecast period. Drone mounting systems are installed majorly on military drones for detection, identification, and mitigation of other nearby drones. Increasing incidences of terrorist attacks is expected to drive this segment.Need for countermeasure systems to detect counter drones and identification systems to detect unregulated commercial drones hovering in airspace are the factors fueling the growth of the drone defense system market.

By Market Verdors:

Thales Group

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Precision Hawk

Dedrone

Droneshield

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dronelabs LLc

Rinicom Ltd

Aaronia Ag

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o.

Rheinmetall Ag

Orelia Sas

By Types:

Identification & Detection

Countermeasures

By Applications:

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

