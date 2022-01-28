Global Special Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Special Steel market was valued at 2165.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

We can change the organizational structure of the steel by adding one or several alloy elements into carbon steel. And the steel can have a variety of special performance.Special steel refers to steel produced using special techniques, with special characteristics and special purposes. Categorized by shape, special steel includes bar steel, plates, strip steel, tube steel and wire steel. First, for industry structure analysis, the Special Steel industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 17.25% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Special Steel industry. Second, the sales of Special Steel increased from 191857 K MT in 2012 to 202530 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 1.38%. Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 62.11% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 16.92% and 12.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

By Market Verdors:

NSSMC

POSCO

JFE

Gerdau

Citic Pacific

ThyssenKrupp AG

TISCO

Aperam

Outokumpu

Dongbei Special Steel

Nanjing Steel

Voestalpine

Hyundai

AK Steel

Baosteel

DAIDO Steel

SSAB

Sandvik

HBIS

Sanyo

Ovako

Xining Special Steel

Shagang Group

Aichi Steel

Nippon Koshuha

Timken Steel

By Types:

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Machine Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

