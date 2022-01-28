Global Utility Knives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Utility Knives market was valued at 1275.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A utility knife is a knife used for general or utility purposes. The utility knife was originally a fixed blade knife with a cutting edge suitable for general work such as cutting hides and cordage, scraping hides, butchering animals, cleaning fish, and other tasks.Asia-Pacific accounts for about 50% of the global market share, while North America and Europe take up about 23% and 18%.

By Market Verdors:

Stanley

Xingwei Cutting-Tools

Apex Tool Group

Snap-on Inc

Tajima Tool

Milwaukee Tool

Great Star

Wurth Group

MARTOR

Channellock

Proskit

Great Wall Precision

JETECH

By Types:

Snap-off Knives

Retractable Knives

Fixed Blade Knives

By Applications:

Commercial

Household

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Utility Knives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Utility Knives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Snap-off Knives

1.4.3 Retractable Knives

1.4.4 Fixed Blade Knives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Utility Knives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Utility Knives Market

1.8.1 Global Utility Knives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Utility Knives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Utility Knives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Utility Knives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Utility Knives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Utility Knives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Utility Knives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Utility Knives Sales Volume

