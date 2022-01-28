Kaolin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Kaolin, also called china clay, is white, soft, plastic clay mainly composed of fine-grained plate-like particles. It is distinguished from other industrial clays based on its fine particle size and pure coloring.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kaolin in global, including the following market information:

Global Kaolin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kaolin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Kaolin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kaolin market was valued at 6567.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8543.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Kaolin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kaolin include Imerys S.A., KaMin LLC and CADAM SA, BASF, Thiele Kaolin Company, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Gruppe, I-Minerals, Burgess and China kaolin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kaolin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kaolin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard Kaolin

Soft Kaolin

Sandy Kaolin

Global Kaolin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper

Ceramics

Paint

Rubber

Plastics

Refractories

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Kaolin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kaolin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kaolin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kaolin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Kaolin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Imerys S.A.

KaMin LLC and CADAM SA

BASF

Thiele Kaolin Company

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Gruppe

I-Minerals

Burgess

China kaolin

China Mineral Processing

Long Yan Kaolin clay

Bright Industrial

LB Minerals

