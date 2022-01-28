Kaolin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kaolin, also called china clay, is white, soft, plastic clay mainly composed of fine-grained plate-like particles. It is distinguished from other industrial clays based on its fine particle size and pure coloring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kaolin in global, including the following market information:
- Global Kaolin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Kaolin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Kaolin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kaolin market was valued at 6567.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8543.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Kaolin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kaolin include Imerys S.A., KaMin LLC and CADAM SA, BASF, Thiele Kaolin Company, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Gruppe, I-Minerals, Burgess and China kaolin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kaolin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kaolin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hard Kaolin
- Soft Kaolin
- Sandy Kaolin
Global Kaolin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper
- Ceramics
- Paint
- Rubber
- Plastics
- Refractories
- Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Kaolin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kaolin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Kaolin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Kaolin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Kaolin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Kaolin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Imerys S.A.
- KaMin LLC and CADAM SA
- BASF
- Thiele Kaolin Company
- Sibelco
- Quarzwerke Gruppe
- I-Minerals
- Burgess
- China kaolin
- China Mineral Processing
- Long Yan Kaolin clay
- Bright Industrial
- LB Minerals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kaolin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kaolin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kaolin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kaolin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kaolin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kaolin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kaolin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kaolin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kaolin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kaolin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kaolin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kaolin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kaolin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kaolin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kaolin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kaolin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kaolin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hard Kaolin
4.1.3 Soft Kaolin
4.1.4 Sandy Kaolin
4.2 By Type – Global Kaolin Revenue & Forecasts
