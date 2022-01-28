PTFE Micro Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Micro powder, also known as micronized PTFE, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micro Powder is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE Micro Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PTFE Micro Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTFE Micro Powder market was valued at 216.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 251.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The original raw material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTFE Micro Powder include Shamrock Technologies, Solvay, Daikin Chemistry, 3M, Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies, Chemours, AGC Chemistry, Micro Powder and Gujarat Fluorochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PTFE Micro Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

The original raw material

Reworked material

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants and Grease

Others

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTFE Micro Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTFE Micro Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTFE Micro Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PTFE Micro Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shamrock Technologies

Solvay

Daikin Chemistry

3M

Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies

Chemours

AGC Chemistry

Micro Powder

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamuraltd

Maflon SpA

Greenflon

Norshine

Tianyuxiang Micro Powder

Shanghai Tongs Science and Technology

Hangzhou Bolong Fluorine Materials Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTFE Micro Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTFE Micro Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTFE Micro Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTFE Micro Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTFE Micro Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTFE Micro Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTFE Micro Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTFE Micro Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTFE Micro Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTFE Micro Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE Micro Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE Micro Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Micro Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE Micro Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Micro Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

