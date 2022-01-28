Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are naturally-occurring polymers produced by bacteria. A variety of bacterial species produce PHAs by fermenting biomass under nutrient-limiting conditions. These water-insoluble storage polymers are biodegradable, exhibit thermoplastic properties and can be produced from renewable carbon sources found in plants. The thermoplastic properties, biodegradability and biocompatibility make these renewable materials suitable for several applications in packaging industry, medicine, pharmacy, agriculture and food industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) market was valued at 213 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 316.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PHB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) include GreenBio Materials, Shenzhen Ecomann Technology, MHG, P&G Chemicals, Metabolix, Tian’an Biopolymer, Kaneka, Biomer and Newlight Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PHB

PHBV

PHBHx

PHB4B

Others

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Biomedical

Agricultural

Food Services

Others

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GreenBio Materials

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

MHG

P&G Chemicals

Metabolix

Tian’an Biopolymer

Kaneka

Biomer

Newlight Technologies

PHB Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Companies

