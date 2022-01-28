Stick Electrode Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stick Electrodes, are metal wires or rods with baked on chemical coatings, commonly used in welding activities. It is made out of materials with a similar composition to the metal being welded. Stick electrodes are consumable, meaning they become part of the weld, unlike the TIG electrodes, which are non-consumable as they do not melt and become part of the weld, requiring the use of a welding rod, therefore, it is under the category-Welding Consumables.

These welding consumables are mainly used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding process. In arc welding technology, consumables are widely used in shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), and submerged arc welding (SAW). Moreover, shielded gases are primarily used in oxy-fuel welding, gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stick Electrode in global, including the following market information:

Global Stick Electrode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stick Electrode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)

Global top five Stick Electrode companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stick Electrode market was valued at 953.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1170.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bare Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stick Electrode include Welding Alloys Ltd, Vorarc Welding CC., ESAB, Air Liquide S.A., Eureka, Promax Welding Consumables, Miller Electric Mfg. Co., Lincoln Electric Company and Kobe Steel, Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stick Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stick Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Stick Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bare Electrodes

Light Coated Electrodes

Shielded Arc

Global Stick Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Stick Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Global Stick Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Stick Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stick Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stick Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stick Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Stick Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Welding Alloys Ltd

Vorarc Welding CC.

ESAB

Air Liquide S.A.

Eureka

Promax Welding Consumables

Miller Electric Mfg. Co.

Lincoln Electric Company

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

ISAF S.p.A

Corodur Fülldraht

Castolin Eutectic

Arcsel LLC

Tianjin Golden Bridge

African Oxygen Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stick Electrode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stick Electrode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stick Electrode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stick Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stick Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stick Electrode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stick Electrode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stick Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stick Electrode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stick Electrode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stick Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stick Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stick Electrode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stick Electrode Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stick Electrode Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stick Electrode Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Stick Electrode Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

