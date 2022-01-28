Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market was valued at 315.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-2022-862

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on.Fiber-Reinforced Plastics are composite materials that typically consist of strong fibers embedded in a resin matrix. The fibers provide strength and stiffness to the composite and generally carry most of the applied loads. The matrix acts to bond and protect the fibers and to provide for transfer of stress from fiber to fiber through shear stresses. The most common fibers are glass, carbon, and synthetic fibers. FRP composites have very high strength characteristics and are nonconductive, noncorrosive, and lightweight. According to its reinforced fibers, FRP can be classified as glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, aramid fiber reinforced and so on. According to the fiber length, FRP can be divided into long fiber, shore fiber and continuous fiber reinforced plastics. Glass fiber reinforced plastics are the most commonly one in the FRP market. In 2017, 97% FRP are glass fiber reinforced. However, carbon fiber reinforced type has attracted more and more interests in recent years due to its distinctive characteristics.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

DuPont

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

Hexion

Denka

Daicel

Evonik

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Solvay

RTP

SI Group

Kolon

TenCate

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

By Types:

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

By Applications:

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-2022-862

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glass Fiber Type

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber Type

1.4.4 Aramid Fiber Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

1.8.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/