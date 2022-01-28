Global Collagen Dressings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Collagen Dressings market was valued at 341.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Collagen dressings are gels, pads, particles, pastes, powders, sheets or solutions derived from bovine, equine, porcine or avian sources. Some interact with wound exudate to form a gel. Indicated for partial- and full-thickness pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor sites, surgical wounds, vascular ulcers, diabetic ulcers, second-degree burns, abrasions and traumatic wounds. Usually require a secondary dressing.North America has the largest sales in Collagen Dressings market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Collagen Dressings in 2019. In the industry, Acelity (3M) profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Angelini Pharma and Medline Industries, Inc. ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 21.40%, 11.78% and 10.28% in 2019. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Collagen Dressings, including Bovine, Equine and Others, And Bovine is the main type for Collagen Dressings, and the Bovine reached 68.24% of global sales revenue.

By Market Verdors:

Acelity (3M)

Angelini Pharma

Medline Industries, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Sanara MedTech Inc.

Coloplast Corporation

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

BSN Medical (Essity)

Human BioSciences

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd

Jinbo-Pharmaceutical

Southwest Technologies, Inc.

DermaRite Industries LLC

AMERX Health Care Corp.

By Types:

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings

Alginate Collagen Dressings

Hydrogel Collagen Dressings

Native Collagen Dressings

By Applications:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

