Printed Circuit Board Market Research Report 2022

The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 69.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Printed Circuit Board market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Printed Circuit Board market by product type and applications/end industries. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Printed Circuit Board raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Printed Circuit Board.There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The average price of Printed Circuit Board will fall further. The product average price trend in the past few years was not stable, however, due to the mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat, the average price will decrease in the few future years.

By Market Verdors:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems(TTM)

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhu Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

By Types:

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Printed Circuit Board Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rigid 1-2Sided

1.4.3 Standard Multilayer

1.4.4 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

1.4.5 IC Substrate

1.4.6 Flexible Circuits

1.4.7 Rigid Flex

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Computer

1.5.4 Communications

1.5.5 Industrial/Medical

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Military/Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Printed Circuit Board Market

1.8.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

