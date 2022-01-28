Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) is the most common, naturally-occurring, plant hormone of the auxin class. It is the best known of the auxins, and has been the subject of extensive studies by plant physiologists. Chemically, IAA is a carboxylic acid in which the carboxyl group is attached through a methylene group to the C-3 position of an indole ring. In appearance, IAA is a colorless solid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) market was valued at 26 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98.0%-99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) include Interchem Technologies, Lianyuangang Zhiren, Yinong, Huibang, China Biochemical Agriculture, Xinghua Mingwei Chemical, Xinghua Dingli Chemical, AG (Shanghai) Agriculture Technology and Zhengzhou Ambition and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98.0%-99.0%

More Than 99.0%

Other Type (95.0%-98.0%)

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plant Hormones

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Interchem Technologies

Lianyuangang Zhiren

Yinong

Huibang

China Biochemical Agriculture

Xinghua Mingwei Chemical

Xinghua Dingli Chemical

AG (Shanghai) Agriculture Technology

Zhengzhou Ambition

Jintan Liaoyuan Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indole-3-acetic Acid (IAA) Companies

