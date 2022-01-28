Nano Paints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nano paint is a coating that can modify the properties of a surface or substance according to user-defined parameters. Like ordinary paint, Nano paint is applied as a liquid and then hardens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Nano Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nano Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nano Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nano Paints market was valued at 8971.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nano-SiO2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nano Paints include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Beckers Group, PPG Industries, Valspar, Evonik, Buhler GmbH, Wacker Chemie and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nano Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nano Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nano-SiO2

Nano Silver

Nano-TiO2

Nano-ZNO

Other

Global Nano Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biomedical

Food and Packaging

Aerospace

Marine

Other

Global Nano Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nano Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nano Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nano Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nano Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel

Beckers Group

PPG Industries

Valspar

Evonik

Buhler GmbH

Wacker Chemie

DuPont

Henkel Corporation

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

Dura Coat Products

Nanovere Technologies

I-CanNano

CG2 NanoCoatings

Tesla NanoCoatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nano Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nano Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nano Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nano Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nano Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nano Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nano Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nano Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nano Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nano Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nano Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nano Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nano Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nano Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nano Paints Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Nano-SiO2

4.1.3 Nano Silver

4.1.4 Nano-TiO2

