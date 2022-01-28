Nano Paints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nano paint is a coating that can modify the properties of a surface or substance according to user-defined parameters. Like ordinary paint, Nano paint is applied as a liquid and then hardens.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano Paints in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nano Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nano Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Nano Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nano Paints market was valued at 8971.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nano-SiO2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nano Paints include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Beckers Group, PPG Industries, Valspar, Evonik, Buhler GmbH, Wacker Chemie and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nano Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nano Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nano-SiO2
- Nano Silver
- Nano-TiO2
- Nano-ZNO
- Other
Global Nano Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biomedical
- Food and Packaging
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Other
Global Nano Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nano Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nano Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nano Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nano Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Nano Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- Akzo Nobel
- Beckers Group
- PPG Industries
- Valspar
- Evonik
- Buhler GmbH
- Wacker Chemie
- DuPont
- Henkel Corporation
- Yung Chi Paint & Varnish
- Dura Coat Products
- Nanovere Technologies
- I-CanNano
- CG2 NanoCoatings
- Tesla NanoCoatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nano Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nano Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nano Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nano Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nano Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nano Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nano Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nano Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nano Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nano Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nano Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nano Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nano Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nano Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nano Paints Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nano-SiO2
4.1.3 Nano Silver
4.1.4 Nano-TiO2
