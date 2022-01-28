O-rings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An O-ring, also known as a packing or a toric joint, is a mechanical gasket in the shape of a torus; it is a loop of elastomer with a round cross-section, designed to be seated in a groove and compressed during assembly between two or more parts, creating a seal at the interface.

The O-ring may be used in static applications or in dynamic applications where there is relative motion between the parts and the O-ring. Dynamic examples include rotating pump shafts and hydraulic cylinder pistons. Static applications of O-rings may include fluid or gas sealing applications in which: (1) the O-ring is compre

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121892/global-orings-market-2022-2028-697

ssed resulting in zero clearance, (2) the O-ring material is vulcanized solid such that it is impermeable to the fluid or gas, and (3) the O-ring material is resistant to degradation by the fluid or gas.

O-rings are one of the most common seals used in machine design because they are inexpensive, easy to make, reliable and have simple mounting requirements. They have been tested to seal up to 5,000 psi (34 MPa) of pressure. The maximum recommended pressure of an O-ring seal depends on the seal hardness and gland clearance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of O-rings in global, including the following market information:

Global O-rings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global O-rings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five O-rings companies in 2021 (%)

The global O-rings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nitrile Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of O-rings include Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Bal Seal Engineering, Flexitallic Group, Lamons, SKF Group and James Walker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the O-rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global O-rings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global O-rings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nitrile Rubber

FKM Fluoroelastomers

Global O-rings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global O-rings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronic Products

Aerospace Equipment

Marine and Rail Equipment

Automobile

Global O-rings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global O-rings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies O-rings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies O-rings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies O-rings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies O-rings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Bal Seal Engineering

Flexitallic Group

Lamons

SKF Group

James Walker

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121892/global-orings-market-2022-2028-697

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 O-rings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global O-rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global O-rings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global O-rings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global O-rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global O-rings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top O-rings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global O-rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global O-rings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global O-rings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global O-rings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 O-rings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers O-rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-rings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 O-rings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global O-rings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Nitrile Rubber

4.1.3 FKM Fluoroelastomers

4.2 By Type – Global O-rings Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/