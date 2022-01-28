Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Research Report 2022

The global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market was valued at 61.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption volume was 3056 M Watts in 2017 and is expected to reach 3556 M Watts in 2018 and 11411 M Watts in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (60.50%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and China. The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) are mainly used by Residential and Commercial Application. The dominated application of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Residential. There are major two kinds of the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE),includes Power Optimizer and Microinverter. The sales market share of Power Optimizer is 63.17% in 2017. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Solar Edge

Enphase

Tigo/SMA

APSystems

i-Energy Co.,Ltd.

Lead Solar

Chilicon

BM Solar

Sparq

By Types:

Power Optimizer

Microinverter

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Power Optimizer

1.4.3 Microinverter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market

1.8.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

