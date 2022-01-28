Steel Framing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel frame is a building technique with a “skeleton frame” of vertical steel columns and horizontal I-beams, constructed in a rectangular grid to support the floors, roof and walls of a building which are all attached to the frame. The development of this technique made the construction of the skyscraper possible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Framing in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Framing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Framing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tonnes)

Global top five Steel Framing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Framing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear-Span Rigid Frame Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Framing include Keymark Enterprises, Aegis Metal Framing, The Steel Framing Company, Voestalpine Metsec, Hadley Group, Quail Run Building Materials, ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Olmar Supply and MB Steel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Steel Framing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Framing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear-Span Rigid Frame Structure

The Modular Structural Frame

Single Slope Frame Style

Global Steel Framing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction and Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Steel Framing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Framing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Framing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Framing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Key companies Steel Framing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keymark Enterprises

Aegis Metal Framing

The Steel Framing Company

Voestalpine Metsec

Hadley Group

Quail Run Building Materials

ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Olmar Supply

MB Steel

J.N. Linrose Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Framing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Framing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Framing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Framing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Framing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Framing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Framing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Framing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Framing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Framing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Framing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Framing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Framing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Framing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Framing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Framing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Framing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Clear-Span Rigid Frame Structure

