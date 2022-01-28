Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A superhydrophobic coating is a thin surface layer that repels water. It is made from superhydrophobic (ultrahydrophobicity) materials. Droplets hitting this kind of coating can fully rebound. Generally speaking, superhydrophobic coatings are made from composite materials where one component provides the roughness and the other provides low surface energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antifouling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating include P2i, GVD, HZO, Barrian (Dry Surface), ACT Nano, Liquipel, NEI Corporation, UltraTech International and Aculon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antifouling
- Anti-corrosion
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Photovoltaics
- Electronic
- Industrial
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- P2i
- GVD
- HZO
- Barrian (Dry Surface)
- ACT Nano
- Liquipel
- NEI Corporation
- UltraTech International
- Aculon
- Surfactis Technologies
- Nasiol Nano Coatings
- Hanxion Technology
- Shanghai Huzheng Nanotechnology
- Shenzhen Paiqi Nanotechnology
- Favored Tech
- Guangdong Sysmyk New Materials Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Hydrophobic Nano Coating Players in Global Market
