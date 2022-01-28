3D Motion Capture System Market Research Report 2022

The global 3D Motion Capture System market was valued at 134.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

3D motion capture systems are a combination of multiple devices mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. The systems are used to record the real-time motion of object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment such as films and games. The 3D motion capture systems can also be used across the life science sector, mainly in medical and sports for applications such as running analysis, swimming, baseball, rehabilitation, gait analysis, and many more..VICON accounted for 33.29% of the global 3D motion capture system revenue market share in 2015. Followed players, Motion Analysis Corporation accounted for 25.47%, OptiTrack accounted for 20.68%. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at North America and Europe. North America takes the market share of 53.59% in 2015, Europe followed by with 42.39% in 2015. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

VICON

Motion Analysis Corporation

OptiTrack

Xsens Technologies BV

Northern Digital

Qualisys AB

Phasespace

Phoenix Technologies

Codamotion Solutions

By Types:

System

Services

Hardware

Software

By Applications:

Entertainment

Life Science

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3D Motion Capture System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Motion Capture System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 System

1.4.3 Services

1.4.4 Hardware

1.4.5 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Motion Capture System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Life Science

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 3D Motion Capture System Market

1.8.1 Global 3D Motion Capture System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Motion Capture System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 3D Motion Capture System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 3D Motion Capture System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Motion Capture System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 3D Motion Capture System Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

