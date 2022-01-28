Anti-Transpirant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antitranspirants are compounds applied to the leaves of plants to reduce transpiration. They are used on Christmas trees, on cut flowers, on newly transplanted shrubs, and in other applications to preserve and protect plants from drying out too quickly. They have also been used to protect leaves from salt burn and fungal diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Transpirant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anti-Transpirant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anti-Transpirant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Anti-Transpirant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Transpirant market was valued at 325.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 451 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Film-forming Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Transpirant include Yates, Precision Laboratories, Gordon Corporation, Gallivan Corporation and Osho Chemical Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Transpirant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Transpirant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Film-forming Type
- Fulvic Acid Type
- Other
Global Anti-Transpirant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Garden, Turf and Ornamental
- Crops
- Other
Global Anti-Transpirant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Transpirant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Transpirant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Transpirant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anti-Transpirant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yates
- Precision Laboratories
- Gordon Corporation
- Gallivan Corporation
- Osho Chemical Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Transpirant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Transpirant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Transpirant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Transpirant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Transpirant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Transpirant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Transpirant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Transpirant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Transpirant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Transpirant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Transpirant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Transpirant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Transpirant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Transpirant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
