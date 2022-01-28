Anti-Transpirant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antitranspirants are compounds applied to the leaves of plants to reduce transpiration. They are used on Christmas trees, on cut flowers, on newly transplanted shrubs, and in other applications to preserve and protect plants from drying out too quickly. They have also been used to protect leaves from salt burn and fungal diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Transpirant in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Transpirant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Transpirant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Transpirant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Transpirant market was valued at 325.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 451 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Film-forming Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Transpirant include Yates, Precision Laboratories, Gordon Corporation, Gallivan Corporation and Osho Chemical Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Transpirant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Transpirant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Film-forming Type

Fulvic Acid Type

Other

Global Anti-Transpirant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Garden, Turf and Ornamental

Crops

Other

Global Anti-Transpirant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Transpirant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Transpirant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Transpirant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Transpirant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Transpirant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yates

Precision Laboratories

Gordon Corporation

Gallivan Corporation

Osho Chemical Limited

