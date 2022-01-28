Acoustic Camera Market Research Report 2022

The global Acoustic Camera market was valued at 12.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An acoustic camera is an imaging device used to locate sound sources and to characterize them. It consists of a group of microphones ? also called microphone array ? that are simultaneously acquired to form a representation of the location of the sound sources. With this method the sound signal is shown and also a sequence of acoustic images can be acquired as acoustic videos are generated at same time.The Acoustic Camera was the first commercially viable system using beamforming to visually localize acoustic emissions. Brought to the market in 2001 as a pioneering technique, the Acoustic Camera has over the years become a metaphor for beamforming systems in general. The tool is now used in a variety of industries and has a growing customer base worldwide. The advantage of the Acoustic Camera: it is a lightweight, modular, and therefore flexible system which is rapidly set up and ready to use. The benefits of the Acoustic Camera are straightforward: noise sources are visualized, quality problems are detected, and development times are reduced. The fields of application are as diverse as the world of sound and range from measurements in the open field & acoustic labs to the use in automation engineering. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Norsonic AS

Br?el & Kj?r

SM Instruments

Siemens PLM Software

Microflown Technologies

gfai tech

CAE Systems

SINUS Messtechnik

Ziegler-Instruments

KeyGo Technologies

By Types:

Below 50 cm

50-100 cm

Above 100 cm

By Applications:

Aerospace

Electronics and Appliance

Automotive

Education and Research

