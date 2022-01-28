LED Lighting Driver Market Research Report 2022

The global LED Lighting Driver market was valued at 544.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LED lighting driver market, while the Europe is the biggest sales volume market for LED lighting driver in 2016. In the industry, MEAN WELL profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Philips and Inventronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 5.02%, 4.60% and 1.86% % in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, 0-10V Dimming is the main technology for LED lighting driver, and the 0-10V Dimming reached a sales volume of approximately 115253 K units in 2016, with 31.53% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

TCI

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LIFUD

SELF

By Types:

DALI

0-10V Dimming

Standard(non-dim)

Triac Dimming

Smart Driver

By Applications:

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Special Lighting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LED Lighting Driver Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DALI

1.4.3 0-10V Dimming

1.4.4 Standard(non-dim)

1.4.5 Triac Dimming

1.4.6 Smart Driver

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Indoor Lighting

1.5.3 Outdoor Lighting

1.5.4 Special Lighting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LED Lighting Driver Market

1.8.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Lighting Driver Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

