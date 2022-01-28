Global Adhesive Bandages Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Adhesive Bandages market was valued at 2432.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesive Bandages, also known as sticking plaster, is a small medical dressing used for injuries not serious enough to require a full-size bandage. The adhesive bandage protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster.Adhesive bandages are applied on the patients who have not undergone serious accident but have minor abrasion (scratches) and cut on their body. The downstream users are normally different ages of people.

By Market Verdors:

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

3M

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Acelity

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HaiNuo

By Types:

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage

By Applications:

Aged 0-18 Years

Aged 18-40 Years

Aged 40-60 Years

Over Aged 60 years

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Adhesive Bandages Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Flexible Fabric Bandage

1.4.3 Cohesive Fixation Bandage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aged 0-18 Years

1.5.3 Aged 18-40 Years

1.5.4 Aged 40-60 Years

1.5.5 Over Aged 60 years

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Adhesive Bandages Market

1.8.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adhesive Bandages Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Adhesive Bandages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Amer

