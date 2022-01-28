Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Topical Skin Adhesive market was valued at 44.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Topical skin adhesive is used to close wounds in the skin, as an alternative to sutures, staples or clips. Topical skin adhesive produces less scarring and is less prone to infection than sutured or stapled closure.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.6%.

By Market Verdors:

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Medline

B. Braun (Aesculap)

Chemence Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

GluStitch

By Types:

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

By Applications:

Integumentary System Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 2-Octyl?Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.4.3 N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.4.4 2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.4.5 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Integumentary?System?Surgery

1.5.3 Minimally?Invasive?Surgery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market

1.8.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Topical Skin Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales Volume Market Share by

