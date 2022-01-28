Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose market was valued at 170.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pharmaceutical grade lactose is produced by concentrating whey or permeate (a co-product of whey protein concentrate production) to over-saturate the lactose, then removing, refining, drying and milling the lactose crystals. Pharmaceutical grade lactose is produced to meet rigid specifications, such as specific form and size distribution, monohydrate, crystalline, 40 mesh to 325 mesh, and a spray-dried mixture of crystalline and amorphous lactose for all applications.Typical use of Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose includes: as a diluent in tablets that have been manufactured by the wet granulation process, as a filling agent in capsule formulations and as a carrier for delivery of drug substances through inhalation.

By Market Verdors:

DFE Pharma

Meggle Pharma

Kerry

Alpavit

Lactose India Limited

Armor Pharma

Dawning Pharmaceutical

Zhenjiang Kangfu Bioengineering

By Types:

Crystalline Monohydrate Lactose

Inhalation Lactose

Granulated Lactose

By Applications:

Tablets Manufacturing

Capsule Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Crystalline Monohydrate Lactose

1.4.3 Inhalation Lactose

1.4.4 Granulated Lactose

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tablets Manufacturing

1.5.3 Capsule Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market

1.8.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3

