Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disproportionation Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) include BASF, LG CHEM, Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF(JIHUA), Perstorp, Celanese, OXEA and Shenjiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disproportionation Method

Hydrogenation Method

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings Field

Automotive Field

Construction Field

Chemical Field

Electronic Field

Others

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

LG CHEM

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF(JIHUA)

Perstorp

Celanese

OXEA

Shenjiang

YONGLIU

DOTCHEM

Guanhua Chemical

KNAGTEWEIYE

Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Jinan IFT Science & Technology

SANJU

FENLIAN

EASTAR GROUP

LH

Jinyun

JHJ industrial

LONGSHENG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

