Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disproportionation Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) include BASF, LG CHEM, Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF(JIHUA), Perstorp, Celanese, OXEA and Shenjiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disproportionation Method
- Hydrogenation Method
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings Field
- Automotive Field
- Construction Field
- Chemical Field
- Electronic Field
- Others
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- LG CHEM
- Eastman
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- BASF(JIHUA)
- Perstorp
- Celanese
- OXEA
- Shenjiang
- YONGLIU
- DOTCHEM
- Guanhua Chemical
- KNAGTEWEIYE
- Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Jinan IFT Science & Technology
- SANJU
- FENLIAN
- EASTAR GROUP
- LH
- Jinyun
- JHJ industrial
- LONGSHENG
