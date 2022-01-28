Propylene Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propylene oxide is an organic compound with the molecular formula CH3CHCH2O. This colourless volatile liquid with an odour resembling ether, is produced on a large scale industrially. Its major application is its use for the production of polyether polyols for use in making polyurethane plastics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Oxide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Propylene Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Propylene Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Propylene Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propylene Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chlorohydrin Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propylene Oxide include DuPont, Lyondellbasell, Shell, Huntsman, BASF, AGC Chemicals, Repsol, Tokuyama and Sumitomo Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propylene Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propylene Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chlorohydrin Process
- SM/PO
- HPPO
Global Propylene Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polyether polyols
- Propylene glycols
- Propylene glycol ethers
- Others
Global Propylene Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Propylene Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Propylene Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Propylene Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Propylene Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- Lyondellbasell
- Shell
- Huntsman
- BASF
- AGC Chemicals
- Repsol
- Tokuyama
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- SKC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylene Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Oxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
