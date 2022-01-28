Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives market was valued at 112.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Animal blood is one of the main by-products of animal slaughtering and processing. It has rich protein content and high nutritional value. Plasma protein, as an important protein material, can be used for animal feed and food processing. Studies have shown that plasma proteins are enzymatically treated to obtain hydrolysates consisting of small peptides and amino acids, which are more easily digested and absorbed by the body. At the same time, they show antioxidant properties, inhibition of angiotensin converting enzyme activity, attenuation, and other functional properties and can be used as potential nutrients. Supplements, food additives, and nutraceuticals.Plasma protein is the most important solid component in plasma, and its amino acid content is rich and its nutritional value is high. At present, it is mainly processed into plasma protein powder as livestock feed or nutritional supplement, or as a raw material or additive for various food systems [11]. Studies have shown that plasma proteins are hydrolyzed by specific enzymes to produce hydrolysates consisting of small peptides and amino acids, which are more easily digested and absorbed by the human body. At the same time, they show antioxidation, inhibition of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) and attenuation. The functional properties of peptides isolated from them have been widely studied as potential nutritional supplements, food additives and nutraceuticals.

By Market Verdors:

Lake Immunogenics

Auckland BioSciences

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories

Bovogen Biologicals

Proliant

ANZCO Foods

By Types:

Immunoglobulin

Fibrinogen

Serum Albumin

Fetal Bovine Serum

By Applications:

Cell Culture Media

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Sports Nutrition

Nutrition Supplements

Cosmetic Industry

Diagnostic Industry

Pet Food Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Immunoglobulin

1.4.3 Fibrinogen

1.4.4 Serum Albumin

1.4.5 Fetal Bovine Serum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cell Culture Media

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Sports Nutrition

1.5.6 Nutrition Supplements

1.5.7 Cosmetic Industry

1.5.8 Diagnostic Industry

1.5.9 Pet Food Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market

1.8.1 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Animal

