Global Assisted Walking Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Assisted Walking Device market was valued at 894.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Assisted Walking Devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson`s disease and Alzheimer disease. The chronic conditions prevalent among the elderly population have a detrimental impact on the musculoskeletal and neurological systems, which further causes walking disabilities among people.In 2015, North America held the maximum revenue share of nearly 39.58% on account of the presence of a large geriatric population in this region. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and well-developed reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the Assisted Walking Device Market in this region. Moreover, the high prevalence of target diseases, such as arthritis, Parkinson`s disease, and other chronic disabilities in this region is expected to act as a high impact rendering driver for the market expansion over the next nine years. Furthermore, the availability of these mobility aids at subsidized rates for disabled patients is expected to propel this market over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Carex Health Brands

Invacare

Drive Medical

Sunrise Medical

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd

Pride Mobility Products

Briggs Healthcare

Graham-field Health Products

Nova Health Products

Patterson Medical

Medline Industries

Roscoe Medical

Evolution Technologies

Cardinal Health

Trionic Sverige

By Types:

Canes

Crutches

Walker

Gait Trainers

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Assisted Walking Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Assisted Walking Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Canes

1.4.3 Crutches

1.4.4 Walker

1.4.5 Gait Trainers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Assisted Walking Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Assisted Walking Device Market

1.8.1 Global Assisted Walking Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Assisted Walking Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Assisted Walking Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Assisted Walking Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Assisted Walking Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Assisted Walking Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Assisted Walking Device Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

