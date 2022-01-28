Global Dental Braces Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Braces market was valued at 52.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental Braces (also known as braces, orthodontic cases, or cases) are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth and help to position them with regard to a person`s bite, while also working to improve dental health. They are often used to correct underbids, as well as malocclusions, overbites, open bites, deep bites, cross bites, crooked teeth, and various other flaws of the teeth and jaw. Braces can be either cosmetic or structural. Dental braces are often used in conjunction with other orthodontic appliances to help widen the palate or jaws and to otherwise assist in shaping the teeth and jaws. In the statistical process, we defined the Dental Braces as Braces. Dental Braces is divided into ordinary braces and invisible braces, constituted ordinary braces include arch wire and bracket, they were then sold to hospitals or the clinic. Therefore, we divided the arch wire, brackets and invisible braces three parts to analysis the Dental Braces.Dental Braces is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in China, and it is in great demand in Chinese market. In the long term, Dental Braces industry in China is very promising.

By Market Verdors:

Henry Schein

3M Unitek

GC Orthodontics

FORESTADENT

Patterson Dental

American Orthodontics

Dentsply

Ormco

Dentaurum

Dental Morelli

ShanghaiIMD

Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

Hangzhou Shinye

YAHONG

Zhejiang Protect Medical

By Types:

Metal

Ceramics

Polymer Materials

By Applications:

Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

Beauty

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Braces Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Ceramics

1.4.4 Polymer Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Braces Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

1.5.3 Beauty

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Braces Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Braces Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Braces Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Braces Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Braces Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Braces Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Braces Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental Braces Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Dental Braces Sales Volume Growth Rate (201

