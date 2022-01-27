Global Creatine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Creatine market was valued at 37.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Creatine is a naturally-occurring amino acid (protein building block) that`s found in meat and fish, and also made by the human body in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. It is converted into creatine phosphate or phosphocreatine and stored in the muscles, where it is used for energy. During high-intensity, short-duration exercise, such as lifting weights or sprinting, phosphocreatine is converted into ATP, a major source of energy within the human body.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA ,China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. There are two major types of creatine, 80 mesh and 200 mesh. 200 mesh caretine is occupied the major market, with the production share of 61.82%. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that health care product is the major consumption of it with the market share is 66.12% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more creatine. So, creatine has a huge market potential in the future.

By Market Verdors:

AlzChem

Spectrum Chemical

Tiancheng

BM.PHARM

Gulang Xinmiao

Zibo Lanjian

Bao Sui

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Hubei Yuanhua

By Types:

Creatine 80 mesh

Creatine 200 mesh

By Applications:

Health Care Product

Pharmaceutical Product

Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Creatine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Creatine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Creatine 80 mesh

1.4.3 Creatine 200 mesh

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Creatine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Health Care Product

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Product

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Creatine Market

1.8.1 Global Creatine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Creatine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Creatine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Creatine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Creatine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Creatine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Creatine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Creatine Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Creatine Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Creatine Sales

