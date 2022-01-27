Global Wearable Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wearable Adhesives market was valued at 23.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wearable Adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.In consumer electronics, next-generation wearable devices are pushing the envelope when it comes to size, weight, appearance, and capabilities. In the medical device field, however, wearables are at their infancy stage. The same technological advancements that are making consumer electronics lighter and thinner are enabling wearables in medical devices by making them small enough to be comfortable. Great growth is expected in this field over the next few years. One report forecasted a CAGR of 17.7 % in the global wearable medical device market from 2015 to 2020. This is despite current challenges such as a lack of reimbursement and high prices for some of these devices. As the technology matures, these devices will be less costly. Wearable Adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device and Drug Delivery Devices. Currently, Acrylics Based and Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives are popular with best performance. In 2017, Acrylics Based adhesives production value is 108.89 M USD, with a production value of 48.14%. While, Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives grow faster in the next few year. There are many Wearable Adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Dow Corning, Scapa Group, H.B. Fuller, Adhesives Research, Henkel, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann, Elkem Silicones, Polymer Science, Inc. and Adhezion Biomedicaletc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Dow Corning are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production value share of 40.96% in 2017. Global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2017, North America Sales Revenue is about 119.56 M USD, accounting for the largest consumption share of 39.75%. While Europe Sales Revenue is about 88.93 M USD in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Dow Corning

Scapa Group

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives Research

Henkel

Vancive Medical Technologies

Lohmann

Elkem Silicones

Polymer Science, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

By Types:

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

By Applications:

Diagnostic Device

Monitoring Device

Drug Delivery Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

