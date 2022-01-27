Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Portable Ultrasound Devices market was valued at 6856.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Portable Ultrasound Equipment refers to the device use the ultrasound technology, which is a kind of medical ultrasound devices with portable superiority comparing with general big ultrasound devices in the hospital.Portable Ultrasound Equipment are often moved from one procedure area to another. This system enables clinicians to provide patient care in a wide range of clinical environments. At present, Portable Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level in the foreign technology. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature technology, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china`s companies. The manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Portable Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increasing.

By Market Verdors:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm

Toshiba

Samsung

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Boston Scientific

BenQ Medical

Chison

Ecare

Esaote

Telemed

Zoncare

MedGyn

By Types:

Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

1.4.3 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

1.8.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

