Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-Temperature Composite Materials market was valued at 3819.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A composite material is a material made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties that, when combined, produce a material with characteristics different from the individual components. High-Temperature Composite Materials are commonly defined based on their maximum application temperature with respect to the materials melting temperature, which strongly depends on the applied stress-level and the resistance to corrosive environments.The ultra-high-temperature composite materials segment is growing due to high demand from hypersonic aircrafts. The high-temperature range composite materials registered the largest market share owing to increasing demand for high-temperature composite materials from the aerospace & defense application.

By Market Verdors:

Renegade Materials

BASF

Henkel

Kyocera Chemical

UBE

Hexion

Cytec

SGL

Royal Tencate

Schweiter Technologies

Nippon Carbon Company

By Types:

Polymer Base Material Composite

Ceramic Base Material Composite

Metal Base Material Composite

By Applications:

Aerospace & defense

Transportation

Energy & power

Electronics & electrical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-Temperature Composite Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polymer Base Material Composite

1.4.3 Ceramic Base Material Composite

1.4.4 Metal Base Material Composite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & defense

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Energy & power

1.5.5 Electronics & electrical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market

1.8.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

