Global Allergen Blocker Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Allergen Blocker market was valued at 132.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Allergen Blocker is a product that delivers fast, effective protection against airborne allergens such as those from pollen, pets and dust mites.Allergen Blocker Air and Surface spray are safe for use on carpets, upholstery, clothes furniture & fabrics. The classification of Allergen Blocker includes Nasal Spray, Air and Surface Spray and Nasal Gel. The revenue proportion of Nasal Gel in 2019 is about 51.42%. Allergen Blocker is widely sold through Online and Offline. The most proportion of Allergen Blocker sold through offline, and the proportion in 2019 is about 74.73%, in terms of volume. North America is the largest market, with a revenue market share about 54.08% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second with its share of 27.28%. Market competition is intense. Prestige Brands, Trutek Corp, Ecology Works, ALK, SPECTRUM BRANDS, Dr. Theiss, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The Top 5 accounted for 32.26% of the global revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Prestige Brands

Trutek Corp

Ecology Works

ALK

SPECTRUM BRANDS

Dr. Theiss

MESSY PET CAT

Nasaleze

SC Johnson

Wuhan Dazen Biotechnology

Tianlang Pharma

Alzair

Jinan Han Magnetic Biological

PharmaMax

By Types:

Nasal Spray

Air and Surface Spray

Nasal Gel

By Applications:

Online

Offline

